Is It Stupidity, Arrogance, Or Partisanship?
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
48 followers
Follow
109 views • 4 months ago

The questions beg to be asked. Are our political and academic classes that fatuous and dense? Or are they so jaded in their partisanship that they are willing to commit an actual insurrection against the American people because of their political power greed?

Such is the question that we are presented with in scrutinizing an opinion editorial in The Hill (and, by the way, if you are under the delusion that publication is fair and balanced or conservative, you’re smoking something Hunter Biden would share) by two established far-Left operatives, Evan Davis and David Schulte.

Davis, a former editor-in-chief of the Columbia Law Review and counsel to New York Governor Mario Cuomo (D), and Schulte, an investment banker and former editor-in-chief of the Yale Law Journal—and good friend and financial supporter of Barack Obama, are ignorantly parroting the nonsense promoted by US Rep. Jeremey Raskin (D-MD), that somehow, Donald Trump is ineligible to hold the presidency because of Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment, which states...

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/is-it-stupidity-arrogance-or-partisanship

trumpdemocratspoliticselectionconstitutiondeep statepodcastmediadisinformationevan davisdavid schultejeremy raskineligibility
