Spring Planting & Sweet Treats: Gardening Updates + Meeting Daniel from France!

This week I got my radishes and carrots planted, and just in time as the weather is beginning to warm up a bit. My seedlings are doing well; I’ll up-pot them in the coming days. The Napa cabbages and the broccoli are growing bigger. I’m hoping to get a better crop than those from the winter planting. And I’ve planted my seed potatoes in grow bags in the lower terrace. Also this week, I met a nice young man from France; Daniel is here to do an architecture internship in Nagoya. And I made cheesecake cupcakes from the leftover batter from the blueberry cheesecake that I made last week.





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll