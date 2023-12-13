SHaDoWCa7 sings You Were There - ICO Theme

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on June 18, 2019 along with her original description:
"A long overdue request, here is my VERY SLOW cover of "You Were There" from the Playstation video game "ICO." I had so much fun singing and recording this song! I hope it may be a blessing to you all! ♥
"Nonomori" means "Thank you" in the language Yorda speaks. She says this to Ico when she is overtaken and loses her grip on him in the bridge scene. This song was originally composed by Michiru Oshima, and the video game was designed and directed by Fumito Ueda. Go Team Ico!
I am playing the guitar and singing 5-part harmony."
---------------------------------------------------------------
Lyrics: You Were There (ICO Theme)
The island bathes in the sun's bright rays
Distant hills wear a shroud of gray
A lonely breeze whispers in the trees
Sole witness to history
Fleeting memories rise
From the shadows of my mind
Sing "nonomori" endless corridors
Say "nonomori" hopeless warriors
You were there, you were there
You were there, you were there
Am I forever dreaming
How to define the way I'm feeling
You were there
Countless visions they haunt me in my sleep
You were there
Though forgotten, all promises we keep
Slaves to our destiny
I recall a melody
Sing "nonomori" seasons lit with gold
Say "nonomori" legends yet untold
You were there, you were there
You were there, you were there
Happiness follows sorrow
Only believing in tomorrow
You were there
Countless visions they haunt me in my sleep
You were there
Though forgotten, all promises we keep
The island bathes in the sun's bright rays
Distant hills wear a shroud of gray
A lonely breeze whispers in the trees
Sole key to this mystery
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.