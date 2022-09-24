Wang Yi Visits the US Again for Deception Diplomacy

https://gnews.org/post/p1p0mb5db
09/20/2022 Wang Yi, the State Councilor in charge of diplomacy, once again visited the United States to engage in deceitful diplomacy in the hope that collusion would once again serve their purpose. However, Mr. Miles Guo and the Whistleblowers’ Movement will make the CCP’s ambitions and intentions known to the world, leaving them with nothing to hide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.