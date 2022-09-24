https://gnews.org/post/p1p0mb5db

09/20/2022 Wang Yi, the State Councilor in charge of diplomacy, once again visited the United States to engage in deceitful diplomacy in the hope that collusion would once again serve their purpose. However, Mr. Miles Guo and the Whistleblowers’ Movement will make the CCP’s ambitions and intentions known to the world, leaving them with nothing to hide

