© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SARS-CoV Virus Unlawfully Patented by CDC
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • October 13, 2020
We know, as a matter of fact, that the NIH sponsored research into the weaponization of bat coronaviruses at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and at Harvard University (where Dr. Charles Lieber was arrested by the FBI), and that they later moved that research to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China. In fact, the CDC, which is a sub-agency of the NIH, unlawfully patented the SARS-CoV virus, which is the progenitor to SARS-CoV-2.
We also know that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which is a sub-agency of the NIH, unlawfully patented the SARS-CoV virus (see U.S. Patent US7220852B1).
So, either the CDC violated the law by patenting a natural organism, or it violated the law by weaponizing a natural organism.
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
We also know that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which is a sub-agency of the NIH, unlawfully patented the SARS-CoV virus (see U.S. Patent US7220852B1).
So, either the CDC violated the law by patenting a natural organism, or it violated the law by weaponizing a natural organism.
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.