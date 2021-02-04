BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EP 2307-6PM John Kerry Says He's Special... Busy Saving The Planet With His Gas Guzzling Jet
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2032 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
50 views • February 04, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2307 - 6PM EASTERN
WEDNESDAY - FEBRUARY 03, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://www.twitch.tv/petesantilli  

EP 2307-6PM John Kerry Says He's Special... Busy Saving The Planet With His Gas Guzzling Jet
 
John Kerry defended taking a private jet and said he’s special because he’s the one battling climate change and trying to save the world. “If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry said. John Kerry “offsets his carbon” by owning several mansions, a private jet and a mega yacht ..  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16841 

SPECIAL GUEST:  Erin Marie Olszewski has spent her life fighting for the freedom of everyday Americans. As a young woman, she joined the U.S. Army to fight overseas in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Returning home, she turned her focus, drive, and dedication to defending our most deeply-held values on American soil. Erin has spent years fighting for medical freedom. In 2020, Erin volunteered for the frontlines yet again as a traveling nurse assigned to New York's Elmhurst hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. What she found there horrified her and inspired a new focus to her advocacy. https://www.facebook.com/erinmarie05  
Undercover Epicenter Nurse: How Fraud, Negligence, and Greed Led to Unnecessary Deaths at Elmhurst Hospital https://www.amazon.com/dp/151076366X/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_i_spGhFbR5NKWW4





🚨HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD ▶▶▶▶   https://petesantilli.mobi 
🚨DON’T LET SILICON VALLEY DISCONNECT YOU FROM US!! GET ON OUR FREE TEXT ALERT SYSTEM: Text “SBN” to 74121  or visit  http://Petelive.tv/text   
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channel https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow   🚨🚨
  (BEST LIVE STREAM & CHAT IS ON DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli )
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU! 
🚨Donate Via Paypal:   http://paypal.me/petesantilli 
🚨PLEASE DONATE BY MAIL:  Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli -  P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
🚨Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080

WE HAVE A NEW AUDIO-ONLY LISTENER LINE  ☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 1-667-930-9232
HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD  https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257  or visit  http://Petelive.tv/text  
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channel https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow  🚨🚨
Keywords
pete santillitrumpnewsmaga
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Identifies PICALM Protein as Molecular Link Between Fasting, Exercise, and Muscle Health

Study Identifies PICALM Protein as Molecular Link Between Fasting, Exercise, and Muscle Health

Petra Stone
Dietitian Outlines Protein Strategies When Appetite Declines

Dietitian Outlines Protein Strategies When Appetite Declines

Coco Somers
No pills required: Tiny daily tweaks tied to lower heart attack and stroke risk

No pills required: Tiny daily tweaks tied to lower heart attack and stroke risk

Cassie B.
Parkinson’s patients who exercise over 8 hours weekly show slower disease progression, new study finds

Parkinson’s patients who exercise over 8 hours weekly show slower disease progression, new study finds

Ava Grace
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine injury compensation, family loss and the fight for answers

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine injury compensation, family loss and the fight for answers

Belle Carter
Octinoxate: What to Know About the Common Sunscreen Ingredient

Octinoxate: What to Know About the Common Sunscreen Ingredient

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy