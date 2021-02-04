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WEDNESDAY - FEBRUARY 03, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://www.twitch.tv/petesantilli
EP 2307-6PM John Kerry Says He's Special... Busy Saving The Planet With His Gas Guzzling Jet
John Kerry defended taking a private jet and said he’s special because he’s the one battling climate change and trying to save the world. “If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry said. John Kerry “offsets his carbon” by owning several mansions, a private jet and a mega yacht .. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16841
SPECIAL GUEST: Erin Marie Olszewski has spent her life fighting for the freedom of everyday Americans. As a young woman, she joined the U.S. Army to fight overseas in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Returning home, she turned her focus, drive, and dedication to defending our most deeply-held values on American soil. Erin has spent years fighting for medical freedom. In 2020, Erin volunteered for the frontlines yet again as a traveling nurse assigned to New York's Elmhurst hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. What she found there horrified her and inspired a new focus to her advocacy. https://www.facebook.com/erinmarie05
Undercover Epicenter Nurse: How Fraud, Negligence, and Greed Led to Unnecessary Deaths at Elmhurst Hospital https://www.amazon.com/dp/151076366X/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_i_spGhFbR5NKWW4
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