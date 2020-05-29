President Trump Signs Executive Order To Reign In Big Tech Censorship. Good, It`s About Time!

President Trump signed and Executive Order today to investigate the way Big Tech Platforms use (or abuse) Article 230 which protects them from copyright claims. It acts as a platform.. Article 230 separates Platform (Hosting) and Publishing (and Censoring)and risking copyright liability. So will Big Tech blink?Thank you so much to all my subscribers. I started this Channel to start a conversation about things that effect all of us. Why? Easy... because it effects all of us. We all have differences which is Great but it is the rules of Society that allow those differences to flourish. Things like Freedom to speak about important issues even if we disagree on what those issues are or how we solve them. That Foundational Right is at the core of building the kind of Society we all want to see. The antidote to bad ideas is more ideas!EmailBrighteon :Bitchute Link :Support the Channel. (Thanks)Mail :Box 281, Bobcaygeon, Ont. Canada. K0M 1A0Paypal :Theta :0x8f9b27eb44f02205D1CA3376A930F281F77234EABitcoin :15YCikitmfY1TFKpApKUKELKCZwC9Sv7g5Etherium :0xfF97399A52AbE8b957702bF1Ed0bA9F9d533cB73Litecoin :LZ5HeupayqXyaFLXejz6iHeS2kV12AgFx2Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."