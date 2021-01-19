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DC Braces for Imaginary Army of White Supremacists
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2076 views • January 19, 2021
Jared Taylor explains the hysteria over imaginary "white supremacy" that has put the US Capitol under military occupation.
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/01/dc-braces-for-imaginary-army-of-white-supremacists/
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The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/01/dc-braces-for-imaginary-army-of-white-supremacists/
Subscribe on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amrenaissance/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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