Prepare Now on Food Security, Expert Urges States and Americans

State governments, local communities and individual Americans and families should start preparing now as growing threats including food security, Communist China, and even a potential EMP attack grow on the horizon, explained Center for Security Policy Chief Lt. Col. Tommy Waller (ret.) on this episode of Conversations That Matter with Alex Newman. The federal government is failing to take adequate measures, and so others must step into the gap and fill the void, added Waller, who spent two decades in the U.S. Marines. Among other concerns, Waller released a recent white paper on the threats to U.S. food security, and said the risks—some of them from government itself—are growing amid a massive lack of preparedness by the public and government. Meanwhile, the danger from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is growing larger, and in fact the CCP is already waging "unrestricted warfare" against the United States, Waller said.





www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com