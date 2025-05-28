Bo Bink: Inside the Dutch "Kraamzorg" Model of Postnatal Care | Spread Great Ideas Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Please welcome Bo Bink to the show. Bo is the “kraamzorg” who supported our family following the recent birth of our second child.
What’s a “kraamzorg,” you ask? In the Netherlands, it’s part of a system called “kraamverzorgster,” a unique form of in-home care provided to every new mother in the days after childbirth. Think of it as a blend of medical checkups, emotional support, breastfeeding guidance, light housekeeping, and hands-on education for new parents, all in the comfort of your home.
Bo has been a “kraamzorg” for 22 years.
We talk about the Dutch model of childbirth, which emphasizes prevention, low medical intervention, and community-based care. Statistically, it leads to some of the best outcomes in the world for both mothers and babies.
Regarding the price of all of this, the total cost of pregnancy, delivery, and postnatal care in the Netherlands is roughly 20% of the U.S. cost.
I’m glad to have Bo here to explain this unique, holistic approach to childbirth.
💬 Bo Bink Quotes From the Episode
"Planning everything gives so much away. You give everything away to the person that is going to create the plan."
Bo Bink on the over-medicalization of childbirth.
"You're not a housekeeper, but you do keep it where needed. Yeah, I mean, especially with laundry… It's all for the greater good."
Bo Bink on the supportive yet practical role of a kraamzorg.
"This job is more than only after-birth care… It's important that you understand what is asked of you."
Bo Bink reflecting on the deeper emotional and societal responsibilities of a kraamzorg.
🔗 Additional Resources
Bo Kraamzorg: https://bokraamzorg.nl/
Bo Bink on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bo-bink-4a709219b/
📝 Show Notes
01:28 – Introduction to Bo Bink and the Kraamzorg Role
05:16 – A Day in the Life of a Kraamzorg
08:20 – Why Kraamzorg is Unique to the Netherlands
09:54 – Building Trust Through Early Connection
11:31 – Empowering Families Through Knowledge
14:08 – The Midwife-Kraamzorg Partnership
18:25 – When Birth Care Meets Social Support
23:12 – Home Birth on a Houseboat
27:24 – The Dutch Philosophy on Pain and Natural Birth
30:54 – Pain as a Biological Necessity
43:14 – Preventing SIDS and the Role of Education
57:07 – The Kraamzorg Model Saves Money and Lives
