Bo Bink: Inside the Dutch "Kraamzorg" Model of Postnatal Care | Spread Great Ideas Podcast

Please welcome Bo Bink to the show. Bo is the “kraamzorg” who supported our family following the recent birth of our second child.





What’s a “kraamzorg,” you ask? In the Netherlands, it’s part of a system called “kraamverzorgster,” a unique form of in-home care provided to every new mother in the days after childbirth. Think of it as a blend of medical checkups, emotional support, breastfeeding guidance, light housekeeping, and hands-on education for new parents, all in the comfort of your home.

Bo has been a “kraamzorg” for 22 years.





We talk about the Dutch model of childbirth, which emphasizes prevention, low medical intervention, and community-based care. Statistically, it leads to some of the best outcomes in the world for both mothers and babies.





Regarding the price of all of this, the total cost of pregnancy, delivery, and postnatal care in the Netherlands is roughly 20% of the U.S. cost.





I’m glad to have Bo here to explain this unique, holistic approach to childbirth.





💬 Bo Bink Quotes From the Episode





"Planning everything gives so much away. You give everything away to the person that is going to create the plan."

Bo Bink on the over-medicalization of childbirth.





"You're not a housekeeper, but you do keep it where needed. Yeah, I mean, especially with laundry… It's all for the greater good."

Bo Bink on the supportive yet practical role of a kraamzorg.





"This job is more than only after-birth care… It's important that you understand what is asked of you."

Bo Bink reflecting on the deeper emotional and societal responsibilities of a kraamzorg.





Bo Kraamzorg: https://bokraamzorg.nl/

Bo Bink on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bo-bink-4a709219b/





