The 50,000-watt KFAB station, a key Midwest voice, faces scrutiny over its hosts’ conduct. Allegations of journalistic compromise and corporate influence raise questions about its role. Listeners demand accountability, prompting a reevaluation of media integrity and local representation in an evolving media landscape.
View the full article, box score and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/nebraskas-morning-molesters-the-unseemly
