Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2987b - [JB] Has Brought Us To The Brink Of Nuclear War, Trump - WWIII Can Be Avoided Easily
51 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2987b - Feb 1, 2023

[JB] Has Brought Us To The Brink Of Nuclear War, Trump - WWIII Can Be Avoided Easily

The [DS] is now in the process of removing [JB], he has become a liability and they will continue to pressure him and eventually as the truth and facts come out he will most likely start to lose it, he will then most likely be taken out by the 25th Amendment. Trump sends a message that we are on the brink of a nuclear war and it needs to stop and there is a very simple solution. The peace maker is throwing is hat into the ring to stop WWIII.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 67% OFF LIFETIME DISCOUNT!
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22 
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^



Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket