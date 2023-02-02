X22 REPORT Ep. 2987b - [JB] Has Brought Us To The Brink Of Nuclear War, Trump - WWIII Can Be Avoided Easily

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2987b - Feb 1, 2023

[JB] Has Brought Us To The Brink Of Nuclear War, Trump - WWIII Can Be Avoided Easily

The [DS] is now in the process of removing [JB], he has become a liability and they will continue to pressure him and eventually as the truth and facts come out he will most likely start to lose it, he will then most likely be taken out by the 25th Amendment. Trump sends a message that we are on the brink of a nuclear war and it needs to stop and there is a very simple solution. The peace maker is throwing is hat into the ring to stop WWIII.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

