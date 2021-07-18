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Israeli COVID-delta Profile: Statistics and Mortality
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280 views • July 18, 2021
Israeli COVID delta rates in those who've been vaccinated versus those who've not been vaccinated. Comparison of the mortality rates between these two groups. And the overwhelming immune protection afforded to those patients who have had COVID and recovered, and did not receive the Pfizer vaccine.
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