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⚡️ — “SUPPORTER OF WAR UNTIL THE LAST UKRAINIAN” — British Prime Minister Starmer announces his resignation.
➡️ He clarified he will remain in post until a successor is elected.
Cynthia adding, Reminder: (Keir Starmer: Epstein class - He was the Director of Public Prosecutions, declined to prosecute Jimmy Savile, that abused around 450 children over a 50-year period.)