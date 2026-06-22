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⚡️British PM Keir Starmer announces his Resignation
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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⚡️ — “SUPPORTER OF WAR UNTIL THE LAST UKRAINIAN” — British Prime Minister Starmer announces his resignation.

➡️ He clarified he will remain in post until a successor is elected.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Cynthia adding, Reminder:  (Keir Starmer: Epstein class - He was the Director of Public Prosecutions, declined to prosecute Jimmy Savile, that abused around 450 children over a 50-year period.)

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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