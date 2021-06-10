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Releasing the Surprises of the God of Wonders
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12 views • June 10, 2021
As I sought the Lord on Wednesday night for the topic of prayer on Thursday for the Grace Corps, I heard the Holy Spirit say, " Release the Surprises of God!" Surprise can be both astonishment and being appalled. I knew it had a double meaning for our work today.
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