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Mark Of The Beast-Rockefeller Foundation Plans*Global Governance With Teeth*
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130 views • July 01, 2020
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https://mobile.twitter.com/FOXLA/status/1278407589902970880
https://www.globalresearch.ca/all-sectors-us-establishment-lock-step-deep-states-latest-bio-war/5702773?utm_campaign=magnet&;utm_source=article_page&utm_medium=related_articles
https://mobile.twitter.com/JasonSCampbell/status/1278155501570863111
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVViNl16nwk
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/un-secretary-general-calls-for-global-governance-with-teeth
https://apnews.com/863e66c41e5a5ded60b2e8beac2f485f
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/coronavirus/rockland-county-probing-a-new-covid-cluster-resorts-to-subpoenas-as-people-refuse-to-give-contacts-to-tracers/2494189/
https://www.wafb.com/2020/07/01/watch-live-mayor-broome-join-news-noon-before-press-conference/
https://rwer.wordpress.com/2020/05/28/lock-step-how-the-rockefeller-foundation-wants-to-implement-its-autocratic-pandemic-scenario/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-australia/australias-victoria-state-mandates-coronavirus-testing-for-travellers-idUSKBN23Z03K
https://www.11alive.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/morehouse-college-fall-semester-plans-coronavirus-in-georgia/85-1e7cdcbc-a1bf-4821-a0f2-f26b9ee5aaf2
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https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/19/us/states-face-mask-coronavirus-trnd/index.html
https://www.littler.com/publication-press/publication/facing-your-face-mask-duties-list-statewide-orders
https://nypost.com/2020/07/01/christopher-columbus-statue-removed-outside-columbus-city-hall/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-07-01-eu-continues-to-ban-us-travelers-even-as-it-reopens-borders.html
https://www.healthnutnews.com/u-of-o-scientist-seeking-edible-vaccine-for-covid-19-hopes-to-put-them-in-veggies-that-people-would-eat/
https://twitter.com/Pamira_Bezmen/status/1277716366850736128
https://twitter.com/Jab03919711/status/1278026390609240066
https://twitter.com/covid_clarity/status/1276580486102433792
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/imz-managers/laws/state-reqs.html
https://www.ncsl.org/research/health/school-immunization-exemption-state-laws.aspx
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1278442818479050753
https://twitter.com/EpochTimes/status/1278447037785268227
https://twitter.com/MackayIM/status/1278445727505678347
https://twitter.com/shannonrwatts/status/1278436440880361478
https://upliftconnect.com/rainbow-prophecy/
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/burundi-kicks-top-official-country-ahead-vote-70674960
https://qz.com/africa/1866557/burundi-president-pierre-nkurunziza-dies-of-heart-attack/
https://www.wtae.com/article/masks-are-now-mandatory-in-all-public-spaces-in-pennsylvania/33026253#
https://mobile.twitter.com/FOXLA/status/1278407589902970880
https://www.globalresearch.ca/all-sectors-us-establishment-lock-step-deep-states-latest-bio-war/5702773?utm_campaign=magnet&;utm_source=article_page&utm_medium=related_articles
https://mobile.twitter.com/JasonSCampbell/status/1278155501570863111
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVViNl16nwk
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/un-secretary-general-calls-for-global-governance-with-teeth
https://apnews.com/863e66c41e5a5ded60b2e8beac2f485f
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/coronavirus/rockland-county-probing-a-new-covid-cluster-resorts-to-subpoenas-as-people-refuse-to-give-contacts-to-tracers/2494189/
https://www.wafb.com/2020/07/01/watch-live-mayor-broome-join-news-noon-before-press-conference/
https://rwer.wordpress.com/2020/05/28/lock-step-how-the-rockefeller-foundation-wants-to-implement-its-autocratic-pandemic-scenario/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-australia/australias-victoria-state-mandates-coronavirus-testing-for-travellers-idUSKBN23Z03K
https://www.11alive.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/morehouse-college-fall-semester-plans-coronavirus-in-georgia/85-1e7cdcbc-a1bf-4821-a0f2-f26b9ee5aaf2
https://www.11alive.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/morehouse-college-fall-semester-plans-coronavirus-in-georgia/85-1e7cdcbc-a1bf-4821-a0f2-f26b9ee5aaf2
https://www.kctv5.com/coronavirus/jackson-county-detention-center-to-start-covid-19-consent-testing-of-inmates-mandatory-testing-of/article_a8487596-ba66-11ea-9618-cbec7464bff8.html
https://www.wdsu.com/article/mandatory-covid-19-testing-at-nursing-homes-yields-surprising-results-in-new-orleans/33014911#
http://www.floridahealth.gov/newsroom/2020/05/051120-1938-covid19.pr.html
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/19/us/states-face-mask-coronavirus-trnd/index.html
https://www.littler.com/publication-press/publication/facing-your-face-mask-duties-list-statewide-orders
https://nypost.com/2020/07/01/christopher-columbus-statue-removed-outside-columbus-city-hall/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-07-01-eu-continues-to-ban-us-travelers-even-as-it-reopens-borders.html
https://www.healthnutnews.com/u-of-o-scientist-seeking-edible-vaccine-for-covid-19-hopes-to-put-them-in-veggies-that-people-would-eat/
https://twitter.com/Pamira_Bezmen/status/1277716366850736128
https://twitter.com/Jab03919711/status/1278026390609240066
https://twitter.com/covid_clarity/status/1276580486102433792
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/imz-managers/laws/state-reqs.html
https://www.ncsl.org/research/health/school-immunization-exemption-state-laws.aspx
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1278442818479050753
https://twitter.com/EpochTimes/status/1278447037785268227
https://twitter.com/MackayIM/status/1278445727505678347
https://twitter.com/shannonrwatts/status/1278436440880361478
https://upliftconnect.com/rainbow-prophecy/
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