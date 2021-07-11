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95) Portugueses: sobretudo veneno (grafeno), não infecção!
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74 views • July 11, 2021
Envenenar, calar e perseguir os cidadãos.
Créditos para o canal LA QUINTA COLUMNA:
Julho 11, 2021 | RESUMEN - EL ÓXIDO DE GRAFENO CAUSA LA COVID19
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/RESUMENEL%C3%93XIDODEGRAFENOCAUSALACOVID19:4?
Completo: LA CAUSA DE LA COVID19 ES EL ÓXIDO DE GRAFENO INTRODUCIDO POR VARIAS VÍAS - PROGRAMA 78 | https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/LACAUSADELACOVID19ESEL%C3%93XIDODEGRAFENO-PROGRAMA78-:3?
Fontes:
ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/ | https://rumble.com/c/ORWELLITO
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
https://www.twitch.tv/laquintacolumna
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Créditos para o canal LA QUINTA COLUMNA:
Julho 11, 2021 | RESUMEN - EL ÓXIDO DE GRAFENO CAUSA LA COVID19
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/RESUMENEL%C3%93XIDODEGRAFENOCAUSALACOVID19:4?
Completo: LA CAUSA DE LA COVID19 ES EL ÓXIDO DE GRAFENO INTRODUCIDO POR VARIAS VÍAS - PROGRAMA 78 | https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/LACAUSADELACOVID19ESEL%C3%93XIDODEGRAFENO-PROGRAMA78-:3?
Fontes:
ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/ | https://rumble.com/c/ORWELLITO
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
https://www.twitch.tv/laquintacolumna
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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