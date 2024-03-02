Create New Account
Session 3 - Everything is Contract!/Birth Certificate Trust
Free on the Land
Learn that everything you do is contract...and it all starts with the Birth Certificate.  The Birth Certificate is not what you think it is and it is the lynchpin for all contracts with corporate governments local to fed.  Full disclosure was never given to the parents when the Birth Certificate trust was created by the govt.

constitutioneducationmoneycommon lawtaxesbirth certificaterepubliccontractcertificate of live birth

