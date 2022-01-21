© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Loving vs Unloving, Telling the Truth, Hurt, Out of the Heart’s Abundance the Mouth Speaks
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • January 21, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/I1zWgPv0u74
20081221 God's Laws - Law of Compensation, Repentance & Divine Forgiveness P2
Cut:
1h12m45s – 1h15m12s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
“OUT OF THE HEART’S ABUNDANCE THE MOUTH SPEAKS – EVERYTHING YOU SAY, EVERY ACTION YOU TAKE IS BASE ON WHAT’S IN YOUR HEART, WHAT’S IN YOUR EMOTIONS. THAT’S WHAT’S SPEAKING REALLY.”
https://youtu.be/I1zWgPv0u74
20081221 God's Laws - Law of Compensation, Repentance & Divine Forgiveness P2
Cut:
1h12m45s – 1h15m12s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
“OUT OF THE HEART’S ABUNDANCE THE MOUTH SPEAKS – EVERYTHING YOU SAY, EVERY ACTION YOU TAKE IS BASE ON WHAT’S IN YOUR HEART, WHAT’S IN YOUR EMOTIONS. THAT’S WHAT’S SPEAKING REALLY.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.