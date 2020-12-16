Tom Quinn Interviews Amandha Vollmer on The Rockefeller's Germ Theory

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Most of her life, Amandha has taken a keen interest in botanical medicine, self-educating on the topic many years before attaining her formal medical training. Amandha also sought answers via the energetic healing arts and became a Registered Reiki Practitioner & Teacher, among other modalities.
After much scholarly and independent study, Amandha’s passion for the elegant and effective sub-molecular medicine known as homeopathy brought her to study in India under Rajan Sankaran. Amandha volunteered for intensive medical program in Northern India, shadowing cardiologists, obstetricians, Ayurvedic practitioners and homeopathic doctors alike.
Amandha is the author of ‘Healing with DMSO‘ book, a science-backed guide will help you understand how DMSO works, why it works, and the many ways you can harness its power to heal your aches, pains, and other ailments, all in an easy-to-read and friendly way.
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Amandha D Vollmer