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Martin Armstrong: Elites Ushering in Communism 3.0 Kickstarted By Another World War
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125 views • November 20, 2020
Forecaster Martin Armstrong says we are witnessing a deliberate attempt to take over the world through the World Economic Forum's "Great Reset" which seeks to install global Communism 3.0. It merges three ideologies: Bill Gates being a symbol of the eugenics and depopulation program, George Soros' "Open Society" a key driver of the one-world government, and Klaus Schwab a Marxist at heart who has proclaimed that no one in the world will own anything anymore. The problem stems from the world's debt since WWII which no one planned to ever pay back and things have reached a point of no return. Politicians are deliberately using lockdowns to intentionally destroy global economies as they seek to strip the U.S. of its superpower status. President Trump is the only one currently standing in the way of this agenda, and if he is removed America's nuclear arsenal could be handed over to the UN. What follows is civil unrest culminating in world war, which could be initiated using a false flag attack on the internet or power grid.
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Show Notes
Covid Fraud? https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/disease/covid-fraud
Schwab Advocates Putting Chips in Our Head so Government Can Read our Thoughts? https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/great-reset/schwab-advocates-putting-chips-in-our-head-so-government-can-read-our-thoughts
BigTech Replacing Banks https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/banking-crisis/bigtech-replacing-banks
Switzerland to Prosecute COVID Skeptics – Welcome to Tyranny https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/disease/switzerland-to-prosecute-covid-skeptics-welcome-to-tyranny
Why China Will Become #1 World Economy https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/china/why-china-will-become-1-world-economy
Website
Twitter https://twitter.com/StrongEconomics
Website https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/blog
About Martin Armstrong
Armstrong is the developer of the Armstrong Economic Confidence Model, best known for calling the crash of 1987 to the very day. The model pegged June 13-June 14, 2011 as the start of a long-term upward trend in the market; the market obliged by notching its first weekly rise since April 29.
Armstrong’s work has become world renown. His model has successfully pinpointed not merely major specific days who events well in advance, but it has provided one of the most consistent guides for understanding the turning points in the global economy and thus the business cycle not merely within a domestic economy, but within the global economy on a collective basis.
Not long afterward, he claims, the C.I.A. telephoned his ﬁrm, eager to get a closer look at his model. Agents had been watching him and were curious about how he had managed to call the collapse of the ruble. They asked if he would come to Washington, he said, and build his model for them. He declined.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Covid Fraud? https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/disease/covid-fraud
Schwab Advocates Putting Chips in Our Head so Government Can Read our Thoughts? https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/great-reset/schwab-advocates-putting-chips-in-our-head-so-government-can-read-our-thoughts
BigTech Replacing Banks https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/banking-crisis/bigtech-replacing-banks
Switzerland to Prosecute COVID Skeptics – Welcome to Tyranny https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/disease/switzerland-to-prosecute-covid-skeptics-welcome-to-tyranny
Why China Will Become #1 World Economy https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/china/why-china-will-become-1-world-economy
Website
Twitter https://twitter.com/StrongEconomics
Website https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/blog
About Martin Armstrong
Armstrong is the developer of the Armstrong Economic Confidence Model, best known for calling the crash of 1987 to the very day. The model pegged June 13-June 14, 2011 as the start of a long-term upward trend in the market; the market obliged by notching its first weekly rise since April 29.
Armstrong’s work has become world renown. His model has successfully pinpointed not merely major specific days who events well in advance, but it has provided one of the most consistent guides for understanding the turning points in the global economy and thus the business cycle not merely within a domestic economy, but within the global economy on a collective basis.
Not long afterward, he claims, the C.I.A. telephoned his ﬁrm, eager to get a closer look at his model. Agents had been watching him and were curious about how he had managed to call the collapse of the ruble. They asked if he would come to Washington, he said, and build his model for them. He declined.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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