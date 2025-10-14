BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHAPTER 10.1 A DISCUSSION ABOUT TIME AND MATTER
40 views • 1 day ago

This chapter describes the quantum sciences that explain how both time and matter are created, and the technologies that has been developed in the dark black projects and controlled by the Khazarian mafia. Said technology would revolutionise the way humanity would progress ( if released to the public ). This is a very promising and fascinating topic that should inspire you greatly.


The book can be found on amazon: https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976


Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid


LINK FOR DONATIONS TO THE AUTHOR BELOW. BLESS YOU ALL!

BTC:1NZBf5XHUKyVduVQEk5UFkkWfXoKMasqja

ETHEREUM: 0x25ee6f527b64bb3f5f5dbf0c687f7dfec6e94596

SOLANA: CrziFChfRawmBxZeyFRBWWEWXVVsdHULkzhkMbxQoDN3

XRP: rULK2nBzBLwyryYCb5gfCo4jG5cQCH1hHX

climate changeeducationpodcastscommunismzionismrothschildkhazarian mafiacentral bankinghidden historyquantum technology13 month calendar
