© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin is visiting the "Motovilikha Plants" defense enterprise in Perm:
As of today, this is the only full-cycle artillery production in the country.
Putin was shown solutions that ensure the superiority of the Russian defense industry on the world stage. The modern military direction of Motovilikha includes the production of advanced barrel artillery and multiple rocket launcher systems, the Kremlin noted.