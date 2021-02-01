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GOD'S BUILDING PROJECT
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20 views • February 01, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Peter 2:4-10. Peter now says that Christians are like ‘stones that are living’. Jesus makes people alive in their spirit. God lives in Christians. He does not live in a physical building (1 Corinthians 6:19). When the builders made the temple, they built the walls with stones. God now builds a spiritual house. He builds it with people. Here spiritual means linked to God’s Spirit, not to a physical building. This spiritual house is the church. When people become Christians, they become part of the church. God is holy, so he wants to live in holy people.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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