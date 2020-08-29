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David Icke's Powerful Speech: #UniteForFreedom, London August 29, 2020
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66 views • August 29, 2020
Mirrored from Black Mirror https://youtu.be/9WYwck3fsCo
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BLACK MIRROR is in the matrix but not of it.
BLACK MIRROR does what it wants, respectfully.
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Where We Go One We Go All
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