BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"My preference has always been to take Kharg Island. I don't know that America has the stomach for it, to be honest with it. You'd make a fortune." - Trump
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • Today

"My preference has always been to take Kharg Island. I don't know that America has the stomach for it, to be honest with it. You'd make a fortune." - Trump

(It's all about stealing, land, and money... )

Adding:

Trump woke up, everyone

In a Truth Social post, Trump declared the US will hit Iran "very hard tonight," claiming Iran's navy, air force, radar, anti-aircraft systems, and "most of its offensive capability are already destroyed."

He then announced plans to seize Kharg Island and Iranian oil and gas infrastructure — comparing it to what he called the "brilliant" US takeover of Venezuela's energy markets.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116731447139970106

Adding:

💰THIS IS WHAT IS ALL ABOUT ON THE LONG RUN!!!!

The USA has for the first time become the world's largest oil exporter due to the wars in Ukraine and Iran, Reuters reports.

Thus, the United States have overturned the order that had prevailed for decades, in which Saudi Arabia and Russia dominated and the US depended on Middle Eastern oil.

After 2010, American oil and gas production from shale formations increased sharply, as a result of which the US first became the world's largest gas producer, and then oil producer.

The US war with Iran disrupted oil exports from Saudi Arabia, and Russian oil exports were affected by attacks from Ukrainian drones and sanctions.

For the third consecutive month, the USA is the world's largest exporter - 10.5 million barrels per day in May. From Russia - 7 million barrels, from Saudi Arabia - 5.9 million barrels.

🔴 @DDGeopolitics 


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia and China forging energy alliance to bypass Western financial control

Russia and China forging energy alliance to bypass Western financial control

Cassie B.
We Are Sleepwalking Into a Nuclear Holocaust – And Now Forced to Prepare for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into a Nuclear Holocaust – And Now Forced to Prepare for the Worst

Mike Adams
War or No War &#8211; Why Silver Matters More Than Ever

War or No War – Why Silver Matters More Than Ever

Mike Adams
House passes War Powers Resolution to end Iran conflict

House passes War Powers Resolution to end Iran conflict

Jacob Thomas
U.S. Business Lobby Chief Says Additional Russia Sanctions Would Be Ineffective

U.S. Business Lobby Chief Says Additional Russia Sanctions Would Be Ineffective

Garrison Vance
Iran&#8217;s nuclear breakthrough: What it means for global power dynamics

Iran’s nuclear breakthrough: What it means for global power dynamics

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy