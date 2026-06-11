"My preference has always been to take Kharg Island. I don't know that America has the stomach for it, to be honest with it. You'd make a fortune." - Trump

(It's all about stealing, land, and money... )

Adding:

Trump woke up, everyone



In a Truth Social post, Trump declared the US will hit Iran "very hard tonight," claiming Iran's navy, air force, radar, anti-aircraft systems, and "most of its offensive capability are already destroyed."



He then announced plans to seize Kharg Island and Iranian oil and gas infrastructure — comparing it to what he called the "brilliant" US takeover of Venezuela's energy markets.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116731447139970106

Adding:

💰THIS IS WHAT IS ALL ABOUT ON THE LONG RUN!!!!



The USA has for the first time become the world's largest oil exporter due to the wars in Ukraine and Iran, Reuters reports.



Thus, the United States have overturned the order that had prevailed for decades, in which Saudi Arabia and Russia dominated and the US depended on Middle Eastern oil.



After 2010, American oil and gas production from shale formations increased sharply, as a result of which the US first became the world's largest gas producer, and then oil producer.



The US war with Iran disrupted oil exports from Saudi Arabia, and Russian oil exports were affected by attacks from Ukrainian drones and sanctions.



For the third consecutive month, the USA is the world's largest exporter - 10.5 million barrels per day in May. From Russia - 7 million barrels, from Saudi Arabia - 5.9 million barrels.



🔴 @DDGeopolitics





