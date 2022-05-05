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Zelensky Comments on Missile Strikes on Railways in West Ukraine. Clearly This Actor is Slow to Learn about War Tactics. 050422
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130 views • May 05, 2022
Zelensky comments missile strikes on railways in West Ukraine
- What can this possibly do for Russia? They're trying to avenge their helplessness...
What it does is destroy supply lines, preventing weapons from all over NATO countries, from reaching the frontline.
- What can this possibly do for Russia? They're trying to avenge their helplessness...
What it does is destroy supply lines, preventing weapons from all over NATO countries, from reaching the frontline.
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