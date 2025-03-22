BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Homeopathy, nutraceuticals and pharma industrial complex ~ The awakening of Natural Medicine ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
19 followers
54 views • 1 month ago

In this discussion we will talk about how mainstream medicine is still trying to cock-block the use of natural medicine as opposed to pharmaceuticals, despite the new age of making America health again being upon us now. We will talk about the major differences of nutraceuticals as opposed to big pharma - pharmaceuticals / sorcery medicine. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 416 Didier Raoult Uncensored.


References:

- The Highwire - E416 Didier Raoult Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v6qy204-episode-416-didier-raoult-uncensored.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/


Keywords
vaccinescensorshipmaskfluchangeclimatesocialbirdofmisinformationdistancefunction19covidgainraoulthydroxychloroquinedidier
