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The Truth About Trump Getting Corona
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238 views • October 05, 2020
Oct 4, 2020
Paul Joseph Watson
October surprise might not be what Democrats expected.
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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4VUxWRmEcQ&;feature=emb_title
Source: https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-truth-about-trump-getting-corona
Paul Joseph Watson
October surprise might not be what Democrats expected.
INTRO MUSIC: Sagittarius V - Lucidator:
http://sagittariusvmusic.bandcamp.com
DONATE: https://www.subscribestar.com/paul-joseph-watson
CASH APP: https://cash.app/£pjw123SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
TURBO FORCE: https://bit.ly/
TURBOFORCE BITCOIN WALLET:
3EMQG9EhPkoFbX5F19RTGZs8rPqGYm2mp9
BITCOIN CASH WALLET: qrxhqz9ka423v68qwc7nyqc88q3mx9ea5gcpz88a0l
LITECOIN WALLET: MSs2rWgM571WM3zUnL255gccoQAdz9L6CG
ETHEREUM WALLET: 0x21221F5da5e70F46Bbfa755f89e312daDa51f115
StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/5d421kcrz9ros/video
Anything Goes: https://www.youtube.com/channe....l/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/PJW/posts
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/pauljosephwatson
Telegram: https://t.me/pjwnews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet
Minds: https://www.minds.com/PaulJosephWatson
Gab: https://gab.com/PrisonPlanet
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4VUxWRmEcQ&;feature=emb_title
Source: https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-truth-about-trump-getting-corona
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