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ANOTHER SIDE EFFECT OF THE SHIT SHOT THEY FORGOT TO TELL YOU ABOUT...MONKEY POX- LINK BELOW.
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230 views • June 13, 2021
I had never even heard of this. The breakout is occurring in Wales. Today Friday 11th June, news has just come out that some people in Wales have come down with Monkeypox. Now as far as I know, Monkeys are not roaming around all over Wales infecting people so its only common sense that the vaccines did it. Full details here: https://bit.ly/3iC7klw
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