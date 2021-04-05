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State lontani dai vaccinati sono portatori del virus
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2679 views • April 05, 2021
Francia - L'incredibile decisione del Consiglio perché portatori del virus"
https://michelledastier.com/lincroyable-decision-du-conseil-detat-les-francais-vaccines-interdits-de-se-deplacer-car-porteurs-du-virus/
oppure qui:
https://www.lefigaro.fr/conjoncture/faut-il-deconfiner-les-personnes-vaccinees-la-question-s-invite-au-conseil-d-etat-20210330
per quanto possa sembrare assurdo, i vaccinati ricevono il virus direttamente dal vaccino, quindi possono trasmetterlo!!!
https://michelledastier.com/lincroyable-decision-du-conseil-detat-les-francais-vaccines-interdits-de-se-deplacer-car-porteurs-du-virus/
oppure qui:
https://www.lefigaro.fr/conjoncture/faut-il-deconfiner-les-personnes-vaccinees-la-question-s-invite-au-conseil-d-etat-20210330
per quanto possa sembrare assurdo, i vaccinati ricevono il virus direttamente dal vaccino, quindi possono trasmetterlo!!!
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