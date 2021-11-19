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Dr Subverter Episode 7 Star Debate: Trek v Gate
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0 view • November 19, 2021
Join four special sci fi guests and myself in a panel discussion to debate the virtues of two science fiction juggernauts, Star Trek vs Stargate. Find out who our surprise mystery guest is. They will regale us with their latest science fiction-themed "rap beat" music video. No spoilers - let's just say that resistance is without merit.
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