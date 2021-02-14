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PTS-12B, The Fallacy of the Future 1000 year Millennium - It has Already Happened! - part 2
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302 views • February 14, 2021
Part 2 - The Fallacy of the Future 1000 year Millennium - It has Already Happened!. This is part 1 of a teaching on the Biblical Millennium found in Revelation ch 20. Once again Christian Identity teaches this prophecy CORRECTLY and the Judea churches are deceived and teaching lies telling folks they have more time and the 1000 years is in the future. The 1000 year Millennium has already occurred, and WE ARE OUT OF TIME NOW! - This study is graduate school for true Biblical students... - Professor Truth
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