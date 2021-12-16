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HENRY KISSINGER HAS BEEN SPYING FOR THE (BRITISH) PILGRIMS SOCIETY, LIKELY SINCE THE LATE 1940s
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Henry Alfred Kissinger KCMG Crown Agent - member:- Pilgrims Society
https://www.nndb.com/org/207/000134802/
THE PILGRIMS SOCIETY: A STUDY OF THE ANGLO-AMERICAN ESTABLISHMENT, ROCKEFELLER, MELLON, LUCE, ROTHSCHILD, CECIL, WINDSOR, KISSINGER
https://isgp-studies.com/pilgrims-society-us-uk
HENRY KISSINGER HAS BEEN SPYING FOR THE (BRITISH) PILGRIMS SOCIETY, LIKELY SINCE THE LATE 1940s
Henry Alfred Kissinger (b. May 27, 1923, Fuerth, Germany; naturalized U.S. citizen Jun. 19, 1943, Age 20, at Spartansburg, SC. By Age 22 he had been catapulted into the senior echelon of the U.S. Signals Intelligence working directly with William J. Donovan https://www.nndb.com/people/320/000028236/
(OSS-Bank of International Settelements-Gold-Zurich-CIA), Brigadier General David Sarnoff (RCA/NBC), Gen. George Marshall, Dean Acheson (Under Secretary of State) and Henry Stimson (Secretary of War). All of the aforementioned figures were/are members of the (British) Pilgrims Society and dedicated to constructing a "one world government" run by crony Pilgrims corporations, socialism and uncompetitive fascist ("pick the winners") capitalism.
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/08/henry-kissinger-has-been-spying-for.html
NOMINATION OF HENRY A. KHSSINGER
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 1973
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1973-09-07-Henry-A-Kissinger-Pts-1-2-Nomination-of-Henry-A-Kissinger-to-be-Sec-of-State-Hrngs-Senate-Forgn-Rel-Comm-Pts-1-2-Ref-S-81-24-Sep-7-10-11-14-17-1973-1st-Sess-93rd-Congress-GPO-began-Sep-07-17-1973.pdf#page=6
THE PILGRIMS SOCIETY: A STUDY OF THE ANGLO-AMERICAN ESTABLISHMENT, ROCKEFELLER, MELLON, LUCE, ROTHSCHILD, CECIL, WINDSOR, KISSINGER
https://isgp-studies.com/pilgrims-society-us-uk
Conference Delegates at Pilgrims Dinner
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WG-KX5OCZiw
JAn. 28, 1930 Pilgrims Society London film emerges; shows long pattern of treason by Kissinger Predecessor Bonesman - Henry L. Stimson—author of the Marshall Plan / Nazi Gold-laundering banking scheme
https://www.nndb.com/people/489/000059312/
Henry Lewis Stimson - Executive summary: US Secretary of War 1911-13, 1940-45
Member Order of Skull And Bones - https://www.nndb.com/org/723/000041600/
Pilgrims Society
https://www.nndb.com/org/207/000134802/
William Averell Harriman - US Ambassador to the United Kingdom (1946) -
US Ambassador to the USSR (1943-46) -
Pilgrims Society - https://www.nndb.com/org/207/000134802/
Skull and Bones Society - https://www.nndb.com/org/723/000041600/
https://www.nndb.com/people/175/000044043/
Paul Adolph Volcker, Jr. - Chairman of the Federal Reserve, 1979-87
https://www.nndb.com/people/220/000023151/
Pilgrims Society - https://www.nndb.com/org/207/000134802/
Heinz Alfred Kissinger Pilgrims Society
Dec. 12, 1973—
At the Pilgrims Society in London, announced a Pilgrims-faked crisis: the "Arab oil squeeze," "crash program"
Kissinger's "Sputnik Squeeze " energy crisis speech on 12-12-73 at annual PILGRIM's Society Dinner at Europa Hotel London
There are American and British chapters and the society's dinners are held in London and New York.
The Pilgrims' first dinner in 1903 was held in London. Skull and Bones member, Chauncey Depew https://www.nndb.com/people/771/000135366/
and co-Founder of the Pilgrim Society addressed it and Field Marshall Earl Roberts, the British Boer War commander, also among the founders, attended.
The society's presidents have usuall been ambassadors. Members and guests are diplomats, high-ranking soldiers or other men of distinction in many fields.
SYND 12-12-73 KISSINGER MEETS HOME and ;HEATH, SPEECH AT ANGLO-AMERICAN PILGRIM SOC. DINNER
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6y-X_efBDU
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1973-12-12-Kissinger-urges-pooled-efforts-in-Energy-Crisis-at-Pilgrims-Society-London-dinner-by-Bernard-Gwertzman-(Dec-13-1973)-The-New-York-Times-Dec-12-1973.pdf
This evidence, by their own hand, places Pilgrims Kissinger and Volcker at the center of the fake banking “crisis” in 2008, along with their protégé, Harvard economist, Facebook/Instagram “advisor” and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers
Summers Treasury Secretary predecessor, Pilgrim John B. Connolly was also at the Aug. 13-15, 1971 meeting to kill the gold standard.
2007-2009: Henry Kissinger, vice president, Pilgrims Society
Listen to the numerous times Heinz Alfred Kissinger promotes the British Pilgrims Society’s “new world order.” “[New] World Order” is even the name of his 2014 book
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-08-20-Henry-Kissinger-Compilation-of-his-promotion-of-a-new-world-order-ca-2007-Patriots4Truth-compiled-Aug-20-2020.mp4
https://www.nndb.com/org/207/000134802/
THE PILGRIMS SOCIETY: A STUDY OF THE ANGLO-AMERICAN ESTABLISHMENT, ROCKEFELLER, MELLON, LUCE, ROTHSCHILD, CECIL, WINDSOR, KISSINGER
https://isgp-studies.com/pilgrims-society-us-uk
HENRY KISSINGER HAS BEEN SPYING FOR THE (BRITISH) PILGRIMS SOCIETY, LIKELY SINCE THE LATE 1940s
Henry Alfred Kissinger (b. May 27, 1923, Fuerth, Germany; naturalized U.S. citizen Jun. 19, 1943, Age 20, at Spartansburg, SC. By Age 22 he had been catapulted into the senior echelon of the U.S. Signals Intelligence working directly with William J. Donovan https://www.nndb.com/people/320/000028236/
(OSS-Bank of International Settelements-Gold-Zurich-CIA), Brigadier General David Sarnoff (RCA/NBC), Gen. George Marshall, Dean Acheson (Under Secretary of State) and Henry Stimson (Secretary of War). All of the aforementioned figures were/are members of the (British) Pilgrims Society and dedicated to constructing a "one world government" run by crony Pilgrims corporations, socialism and uncompetitive fascist ("pick the winners") capitalism.
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/08/henry-kissinger-has-been-spying-for.html
NOMINATION OF HENRY A. KHSSINGER
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 1973
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1973-09-07-Henry-A-Kissinger-Pts-1-2-Nomination-of-Henry-A-Kissinger-to-be-Sec-of-State-Hrngs-Senate-Forgn-Rel-Comm-Pts-1-2-Ref-S-81-24-Sep-7-10-11-14-17-1973-1st-Sess-93rd-Congress-GPO-began-Sep-07-17-1973.pdf#page=6
THE PILGRIMS SOCIETY: A STUDY OF THE ANGLO-AMERICAN ESTABLISHMENT, ROCKEFELLER, MELLON, LUCE, ROTHSCHILD, CECIL, WINDSOR, KISSINGER
https://isgp-studies.com/pilgrims-society-us-uk
Conference Delegates at Pilgrims Dinner
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WG-KX5OCZiw
JAn. 28, 1930 Pilgrims Society London film emerges; shows long pattern of treason by Kissinger Predecessor Bonesman - Henry L. Stimson—author of the Marshall Plan / Nazi Gold-laundering banking scheme
https://www.nndb.com/people/489/000059312/
Henry Lewis Stimson - Executive summary: US Secretary of War 1911-13, 1940-45
Member Order of Skull And Bones - https://www.nndb.com/org/723/000041600/
Pilgrims Society
https://www.nndb.com/org/207/000134802/
William Averell Harriman - US Ambassador to the United Kingdom (1946) -
US Ambassador to the USSR (1943-46) -
Pilgrims Society - https://www.nndb.com/org/207/000134802/
Skull and Bones Society - https://www.nndb.com/org/723/000041600/
https://www.nndb.com/people/175/000044043/
Paul Adolph Volcker, Jr. - Chairman of the Federal Reserve, 1979-87
https://www.nndb.com/people/220/000023151/
Pilgrims Society - https://www.nndb.com/org/207/000134802/
Heinz Alfred Kissinger Pilgrims Society
Dec. 12, 1973—
At the Pilgrims Society in London, announced a Pilgrims-faked crisis: the "Arab oil squeeze," "crash program"
Kissinger's "Sputnik Squeeze " energy crisis speech on 12-12-73 at annual PILGRIM's Society Dinner at Europa Hotel London
There are American and British chapters and the society's dinners are held in London and New York.
The Pilgrims' first dinner in 1903 was held in London. Skull and Bones member, Chauncey Depew https://www.nndb.com/people/771/000135366/
and co-Founder of the Pilgrim Society addressed it and Field Marshall Earl Roberts, the British Boer War commander, also among the founders, attended.
The society's presidents have usuall been ambassadors. Members and guests are diplomats, high-ranking soldiers or other men of distinction in many fields.
SYND 12-12-73 KISSINGER MEETS HOME and ;HEATH, SPEECH AT ANGLO-AMERICAN PILGRIM SOC. DINNER
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6y-X_efBDU
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1973-12-12-Kissinger-urges-pooled-efforts-in-Energy-Crisis-at-Pilgrims-Society-London-dinner-by-Bernard-Gwertzman-(Dec-13-1973)-The-New-York-Times-Dec-12-1973.pdf
This evidence, by their own hand, places Pilgrims Kissinger and Volcker at the center of the fake banking “crisis” in 2008, along with their protégé, Harvard economist, Facebook/Instagram “advisor” and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers
Summers Treasury Secretary predecessor, Pilgrim John B. Connolly was also at the Aug. 13-15, 1971 meeting to kill the gold standard.
2007-2009: Henry Kissinger, vice president, Pilgrims Society
Listen to the numerous times Heinz Alfred Kissinger promotes the British Pilgrims Society’s “new world order.” “[New] World Order” is even the name of his 2014 book
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-08-20-Henry-Kissinger-Compilation-of-his-promotion-of-a-new-world-order-ca-2007-Patriots4Truth-compiled-Aug-20-2020.mp4
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