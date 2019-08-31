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The Brain/Eye Connection (Tips for Improving Brain Function)
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99 views • August 31, 2019
Thomas Lewis, PhD, tells us about the connection between the brain and the eye. Then he shares 3 natural tips for improving brain health.
The eye and the brain are directly connected. How do they affect each other? The health of your eye can give indications of brain health.
The eye can indicate disease in the brain 15 years before it shows up in the brain.
Dementia develops decades before it's diagnosed. And infections throughout the body play a big role in brain disease. Watch and learn tips for supporting brain health.
Become your own health expert by subscribing to my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbrSKPyqtgolrRKcrfjRFQ?
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
The eye and the brain are directly connected. How do they affect each other? The health of your eye can give indications of brain health.
The eye can indicate disease in the brain 15 years before it shows up in the brain.
Dementia develops decades before it's diagnosed. And infections throughout the body play a big role in brain disease. Watch and learn tips for supporting brain health.
Become your own health expert by subscribing to my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbrSKPyqtgolrRKcrfjRFQ?
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
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