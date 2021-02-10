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NutriMedical Report TUESFEB9TH_H2_BERNSTEIN_TRUMP2NDIMPEACH
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81 views • February 10, 2021
JOSH BERNSTEIN, TRUMP 2ND SENATE IMPEACHMENT FRAUD, OVER SOON, CALL AZ PAUL BOYER TO ALLOW AUDIT AND REVERSE THE STEAL OF VOTES FROM TRUM CALL OVER AND OVER 602-926-4173 TO GET GOP LEGISLATURE VOTING TO AUDIT NOW, NO GROUNDS FOR ACTION ON OUT OF OFFICE PRESIDENT AND NO REASONS, ATTEMPT TO IMPEACH 80 MILLION TRUMP VOTERS, DR SHERRY TENPENNY DO, VAXXTERdotCOM, DANGERS OF mRNA VACCINES, COVID VACCINES DECREASLE TH2 CYTOKINE ANTIINFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY, DANGERS OF AUTOIMMUNE ILLNESS AND CANCER AND ITP AND CYTOKINE STORMS, GET EDUCAP VIA FIRST NATIONS MEDICAL BOARD, JOHN W SPRING TRUMP JAN 26TH FL ASSINATION ATTEMPT FROM HELICOPTER TRUMP BULLETPROOF GLASS FLORIDA HOME BEDROOM WINDOWN,
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