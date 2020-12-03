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The Michigan Squish
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275 views • December 03, 2020
(lyrics)
Well we got a big scam and it goes like this
The big advantage is the Michigan Squish
There they go, limp fish, the Michigan Squish
Round and round, round up, round down
Round and round, round up, round down
Round and round, up and down
One two three check one two three huck!
Well meet me baby and we can cheat
They ain't no reason to be discreet
With foes like this...the Michigan Squish
It's all right, all night
It's all right (all right, all right, all right)
It's okay all day
It's okay (okay, okay, okay)
If you like it like this, the Michigan Squish
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Do you like it like this? The Michigan Squish
Well we got a big scam and it goes like this
The big advantage is the Michigan Squish
There they go, limp fish, the Michigan Squish
Round and round, round up, round down
Round and round, round up, round down
Round and round, up and down
One two three check one two three huck!
Well meet me baby and we can cheat
They ain't no reason to be discreet
With foes like this...the Michigan Squish
It's all right, all night
It's all right (all right, all right, all right)
It's okay all day
It's okay (okay, okay, okay)
If you like it like this, the Michigan Squish
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Do you like it like this? The Michigan Squish
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