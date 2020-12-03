(lyrics)



Well we got a big scam and it goes like this

The big advantage is the Michigan Squish

There they go, limp fish, the Michigan Squish



Round and round, round up, round down

Round and round, round up, round down

Round and round, up and down

One two three check one two three huck!



Well meet me baby and we can cheat

They ain't no reason to be discreet

With foes like this...the Michigan Squish



It's all right, all night

It's all right (all right, all right, all right)

It's okay all day

It's okay (okay, okay, okay)

If you like it like this, the Michigan Squish



Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Do you like it like this? The Michigan Squish