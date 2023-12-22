‘Not even trying’: Illegal immigration a ‘rolling crisis’ throughout Biden presidency

US President Joe Biden is setting records “every year of his presidency” for illegal immigration, says Sky News host Rita Panahi. This comes after a record 12,600 migrants were encountered by customs and border protection officers in 24 hours. “And that’s just the ones who were encountered – thousands of migrants are crossing illegally at the Rio Grande river at the US-Mexico border," Ms Panahi said. “The numbers waiting to be processed are exploding, the backlog for immigration hearings is now past three million. “It’s surrender – they’re not even trying to address this problem and it is a crisis, a rolling crisis that’s been happening now throughout the Biden presidency."







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html