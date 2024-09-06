BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
“Science”, Open Borders, Magna Carta, Derrick Broze, Kaiju, Masoretic Conspiracy
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
24 views • 8 months ago

SR 2024-09-05 Magna Carta Mexicans

Topic list:

* Andy Kaufman has debunked the triple E—“Eastern Equine Encephalitis”—did he do a good job?
* “It’s for SCIENCE!”: the Jesuitical slippery slope into sociopathy.
* Mass, mandatory “schooling” of children: because the government loves you? What’s the solution?
* Johnny’s multiple horrible experiences with illegal aliens inundating his neighborhood by government/business invitation.
* The open-borders agenda explained.
* What’s wrong with “Nuremberg 2.0” as protection from the next round of virus tyranny?
* The critical historical details surrounding the Magna Carta and why it can not be directly applied against tyranny as-is.
* What is “Investiture”?
* The power of a Pope over a King.
* Derrick Broze, James Corbett, “Doctor Sam” Bailey and Christine Massey.
* Derrick Broze’s disdain for “the rabid online audience”.
* Who is behind “NAMBLA”: Jews or Jesuits?
* What’s wrong with Walter Veith doing an in-studio interview?
* Twitter-X showing you whether Jews are masters or patsies.
* What happens when you give birth to a baby in a hospital?
* Is a revolution even possible? How about China?
* The Kaiju agenda.
* What “right” looks like: how to handle generationaly-successful entertainment from Godzilla to Star Wars.
* Feudalism in Japan
* Did Sean McCann interview himself on the Trump ear-piercing?
* “Satanic Ritual Abuse survivors”.
* Alberto the series vs. Chick comicbooks.
* Tudor Alexander and the Masoretic conspiracy.

_____________________

Keywords
sciencejesuitsopen bordersmagna cartagodzilla
