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YouTube Removes Video of Trump Lawyer’s Opening Statement at Senate Committee Hearing
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170 views • December 21, 2020
YouTube has removed the opening statement from President Donald Trump’s lawyer Jesse Binnall before the Senate Homeland Security hearing on election fraud.
“YouTube has decided that my opening statement in the U.S. [Senate], given under oath and based upon hard evidence, is too dangerous for you to see; they removed it. To this day, ‘our evidence has never been refuted, only ignored.’ Why is Google so afraid of the truth? #BigBrother,” lawyer Jesse Binnall wrote on Twitter.
“YouTube has decided that my opening statement in the U.S. [Senate], given under oath and based upon hard evidence, is too dangerous for you to see; they removed it. To this day, ‘our evidence has never been refuted, only ignored.’ Why is Google so afraid of the truth? #BigBrother,” lawyer Jesse Binnall wrote on Twitter.
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