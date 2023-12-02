Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Oct 10, 2023] TFR - 134 - Revolutionary Radio with Zen Garcia: Understanding The Enochian Calendar Of YHWH
channel image
Rob Skiba
607 Subscribers
46 views
Published 21 hours ago

In this broadcast, I spoke with fellow TFR host, Zen Garcia about his understanding of YHWH’s calendar according to the book of Enoch. The following link is to the podcast I referred to during the show: http://podcast.occsp.org/wp/2009/01/26/csp-elior-the-riddle-of-the-jewish-calendar/


Zen’s calendar for this month is in the link below:


website: https://sacredwordpublishing.com/pages/enochian-calendar


http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

Keywords
biblechristianspiritualityprophecyreligionkjvend timestorahdoctrine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket