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Chomsky says you should be isolated for not taking you-know-what
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153 views • August 30, 2021
GreaseMonkeyVideos, August 29, 2021
Noam Chomsky about freedom of choice and the vaccine...
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Noam Chomsky about freedom of choice and the vaccine...
Grab an in-your-face design on anything in the store while supporting the channel:
🔴 http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
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(don't forget to CONFIRM)
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- GAB - http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixGAB
- Twitter: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Twitter
May you and yours experience MUCH freedom in your time on this earth:
If you'd like to support my work here:
📬 Snail Mail: P.O. Box 1454 Tahlequah, Ok 74465 📬
✅ Patreon: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Patreon
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