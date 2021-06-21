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Exclusive: Ashli Babbitt’s Husband on Jan 6, Her Murder, & Justice! Ledger Report 1134
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55 views • June 21, 2021
Aaron Babbitt deserves to know the truth and all the facts surrounding the killing of his wife, Ashli Babbitt. The case has been closed! No charges filed against the unnamed officer who fired one shot into the unarmed crowd on January 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol. Who shot Ashli, damn it?! Tens of millions of Americans have a right to know, chief among them Aaron Babbitt. Graham Ledger speaks exclusively with Aaron Babbitt about the effort to attain justice for Ashli.
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