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US Accuses Assad Of Chlorine Attack Debunked In May, Erdogan Exposes Israel & US Kills 11 In Libya
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9 views • September 27, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Speech at 74th UN General Assembly
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azz3cOzP8zE
Nuclear power should either be allowed for everyone or banned completely: Turkey’s Erdogan
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/09/24/607039/Nuclear-power-should-either-be-allowed-for-everyone-or-banned-for-all-Turkeys-Erdogan
U.S. Intelligence Finds Syrian Government Conducted Chlorine Rocket Attack in May
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-intelligence-finds-syrian-government-conducted-chlorine-rocket-attack-in-may-11569513600
Syrian Opposition Set To Recycle Khan Shaykhun Chemical Attack Scenario
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/syrian-opposition-set-recycle-khan-shaykhun-chemical-attack-scenario/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyXe8WzDwM8
http://accuracy.org/release/postol-newly-revealed-documents-show-syrian-chemical-attacks-were-staged
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201902141072399864-syria-douma-gas-attack-vicitms-footage-hoax/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/propaganda/child-victim-alleged-syrian-gas-attack-speaks-out-given-food-make-video/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/no-attack-no-victims-no-chem-weapons-douma-witnesses-speak-opcw-briefing-hague/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/famed-war-reporter-robert-fisk-reaches-syrian-chemical-attack-site-concludes-they-were-not-gassed/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/psychological-operations/mit-chemical-weapons-expert-debunks-official-narrative-attack-khan-sheikhoun-syria/
VIDEO - 2013 UN Investigator Says, "No Evidence That Assad Used Chemical Weapons, Was The Rebels"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNcbiDDteLc
https://www.mintpressnews.com/with-shoe-on-other-foot-trump-admin-mum-on-syria-rebel-chemical-attack-in-aleppo/252202/
Pompeo Accuses Syrian Army Of Conducting “Chemical Attack” That Injured Al-Qaeda Terrorists
https://southfront.org/pompeo-accuses-syrian-army-of-conducting-chemical-attack-that-injured-al-qaeda-terrorists/
New Pentagon chief Esper pushing to lower civilian casualties
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/sep/25/defense-secretary-mark-esper-pushing-lower-civilia/
Yemen town mourns family of 15 killed in air strike
https://www.yahoo.com/news/yemen-town-mourns-family-15-killed-air-strike-151900155.html
Report: US-Made Bomb Killed Six Yemeni Civilians, Including Three Children, in June Attack
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/09/26/report-us-made-bomb-killed-six-yemeni-civilians-including-three-children-june-attack
US Kills 11 in South Libya Strike as UN Warns of Escalation
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/25/us-kills-11-in-south-libya-strike-as-un-warns-of-escalation/
Houthis: If Saudi continues to attack us, we will respond in deadly manner
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190924-houthis-if-saudi-continues-to-attack-us-we-will-respond-in-deadly-manner/
Yemeni forces hit gathering of Saudi-led mercenaries in Hajjah with missile
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/09/26/607215/Yemen-Zelzal1-Hajjah-Saudi-Arabia
Iran Commits New Breach of Nuclear Deal, Expands Enrichment, UN Watchdog Says
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/iran/iran-commits-new-breach-of-nuclear-deal-expands-enrichment-un-watchdog-says-1.7912838
Iran ready to help break deadlock if US rejoins nuclear deal: Govt. spokesman
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/09/25/607090/Iran-ready-to-break-the-deadlock-over-its-nuclear-progra
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1176700377443512320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1176700377443512320&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fgeopolitical%2Ffirst-iran-ready-accept-changes-nuclear-deal-if-sanctions-lifted
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1176701618856873991
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1176974061072781317?s=11
Pompeo announces new sanctions on Iran
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0yzgXseOPs
#Syria #Erdogan #Iran
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Speech at 74th UN General Assembly
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azz3cOzP8zE
Nuclear power should either be allowed for everyone or banned completely: Turkey’s Erdogan
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/09/24/607039/Nuclear-power-should-either-be-allowed-for-everyone-or-banned-for-all-Turkeys-Erdogan
U.S. Intelligence Finds Syrian Government Conducted Chlorine Rocket Attack in May
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-intelligence-finds-syrian-government-conducted-chlorine-rocket-attack-in-may-11569513600
Syrian Opposition Set To Recycle Khan Shaykhun Chemical Attack Scenario
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/syrian-opposition-set-recycle-khan-shaykhun-chemical-attack-scenario/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyXe8WzDwM8
http://accuracy.org/release/postol-newly-revealed-documents-show-syrian-chemical-attacks-were-staged
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201902141072399864-syria-douma-gas-attack-vicitms-footage-hoax/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/propaganda/child-victim-alleged-syrian-gas-attack-speaks-out-given-food-make-video/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/no-attack-no-victims-no-chem-weapons-douma-witnesses-speak-opcw-briefing-hague/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/famed-war-reporter-robert-fisk-reaches-syrian-chemical-attack-site-concludes-they-were-not-gassed/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/psychological-operations/mit-chemical-weapons-expert-debunks-official-narrative-attack-khan-sheikhoun-syria/
VIDEO - 2013 UN Investigator Says, "No Evidence That Assad Used Chemical Weapons, Was The Rebels"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNcbiDDteLc
https://www.mintpressnews.com/with-shoe-on-other-foot-trump-admin-mum-on-syria-rebel-chemical-attack-in-aleppo/252202/
Pompeo Accuses Syrian Army Of Conducting “Chemical Attack” That Injured Al-Qaeda Terrorists
https://southfront.org/pompeo-accuses-syrian-army-of-conducting-chemical-attack-that-injured-al-qaeda-terrorists/
New Pentagon chief Esper pushing to lower civilian casualties
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/sep/25/defense-secretary-mark-esper-pushing-lower-civilia/
Yemen town mourns family of 15 killed in air strike
https://www.yahoo.com/news/yemen-town-mourns-family-15-killed-air-strike-151900155.html
Report: US-Made Bomb Killed Six Yemeni Civilians, Including Three Children, in June Attack
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/09/26/report-us-made-bomb-killed-six-yemeni-civilians-including-three-children-june-attack
US Kills 11 in South Libya Strike as UN Warns of Escalation
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/25/us-kills-11-in-south-libya-strike-as-un-warns-of-escalation/
Houthis: If Saudi continues to attack us, we will respond in deadly manner
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190924-houthis-if-saudi-continues-to-attack-us-we-will-respond-in-deadly-manner/
Yemeni forces hit gathering of Saudi-led mercenaries in Hajjah with missile
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/09/26/607215/Yemen-Zelzal1-Hajjah-Saudi-Arabia
Iran Commits New Breach of Nuclear Deal, Expands Enrichment, UN Watchdog Says
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/iran/iran-commits-new-breach-of-nuclear-deal-expands-enrichment-un-watchdog-says-1.7912838
Iran ready to help break deadlock if US rejoins nuclear deal: Govt. spokesman
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/09/25/607090/Iran-ready-to-break-the-deadlock-over-its-nuclear-progra
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1176700377443512320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1176700377443512320&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fgeopolitical%2Ffirst-iran-ready-accept-changes-nuclear-deal-if-sanctions-lifted
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1176701618856873991
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1176974061072781317?s=11
Pompeo announces new sanctions on Iran
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0yzgXseOPs
#Syria #Erdogan #Iran
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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