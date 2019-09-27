US Accuses Assad Of Chlorine Attack Debunked In May, Erdogan Exposes Israel & US Kills 11 In Libya

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:Subscribe on iTunes:Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:* * *Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Speech at 74th UN General AssemblyNuclear power should either be allowed for everyone or banned completely: Turkey’s ErdoganU.S. Intelligence Finds Syrian Government Conducted Chlorine Rocket Attack in MaySyrian Opposition Set To Recycle Khan Shaykhun Chemical Attack ScenarioVIDEO - 2013 UN Investigator Says, "No Evidence That Assad Used Chemical Weapons, Was The Rebels"Pompeo Accuses Syrian Army Of Conducting “Chemical Attack” That Injured Al-Qaeda TerroristsNew Pentagon chief Esper pushing to lower civilian casualtiesYemen town mourns family of 15 killed in air strikeReport: US-Made Bomb Killed Six Yemeni Civilians, Including Three Children, in June AttackUS Kills 11 in South Libya Strike as UN Warns of EscalationHouthis: If Saudi continues to attack us, we will respond in deadly mannerYemeni forces hit gathering of Saudi-led mercenaries in Hajjah with missileIran Commits New Breach of Nuclear Deal, Expands Enrichment, UN Watchdog SaysIran ready to help break deadlock if US rejoins nuclear deal: Govt. spokesmanPompeo announces new sanctions on Iran#Syria #Erdogan #Iran"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."