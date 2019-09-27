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US Accuses Assad Of Chlorine Attack Debunked In May, Erdogan Exposes Israel & US Kills 11 In Libya
The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond
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9 views • September 27, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.

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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Speech at 74th UN General Assembly
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azz3cOzP8zE

Nuclear power should either be allowed for everyone or banned completely: Turkey’s Erdogan
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/09/24/607039/Nuclear-power-should-either-be-allowed-for-everyone-or-banned-for-all-Turkeys-Erdogan

U.S. Intelligence Finds Syrian Government Conducted Chlorine Rocket Attack in May
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-intelligence-finds-syrian-government-conducted-chlorine-rocket-attack-in-may-11569513600
Syrian Opposition Set To Recycle Khan Shaykhun Chemical Attack Scenario
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/syrian-opposition-set-recycle-khan-shaykhun-chemical-attack-scenario/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyXe8WzDwM8
http://accuracy.org/release/postol-newly-revealed-documents-show-syrian-chemical-attacks-were-staged
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201902141072399864-syria-douma-gas-attack-vicitms-footage-hoax/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/propaganda/child-victim-alleged-syrian-gas-attack-speaks-out-given-food-make-video/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/no-attack-no-victims-no-chem-weapons-douma-witnesses-speak-opcw-briefing-hague/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/famed-war-reporter-robert-fisk-reaches-syrian-chemical-attack-site-concludes-they-were-not-gassed/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/psychological-operations/mit-chemical-weapons-expert-debunks-official-narrative-attack-khan-sheikhoun-syria/
VIDEO - 2013 UN Investigator Says, "No Evidence That Assad Used Chemical Weapons, Was The Rebels"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNcbiDDteLc
https://www.mintpressnews.com/with-shoe-on-other-foot-trump-admin-mum-on-syria-rebel-chemical-attack-in-aleppo/252202/

Pompeo Accuses Syrian Army Of Conducting “Chemical Attack” That Injured Al-Qaeda Terrorists
https://southfront.org/pompeo-accuses-syrian-army-of-conducting-chemical-attack-that-injured-al-qaeda-terrorists/

New Pentagon chief Esper pushing to lower civilian casualties
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/sep/25/defense-secretary-mark-esper-pushing-lower-civilia/
Yemen town mourns family of 15 killed in air strike
https://www.yahoo.com/news/yemen-town-mourns-family-15-killed-air-strike-151900155.html
Report: US-Made Bomb Killed Six Yemeni Civilians, Including Three Children, in June Attack
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/09/26/report-us-made-bomb-killed-six-yemeni-civilians-including-three-children-june-attack
US Kills 11 in South Libya Strike as UN Warns of Escalation
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/25/us-kills-11-in-south-libya-strike-as-un-warns-of-escalation/

Houthis: If Saudi continues to attack us, we will respond in deadly manner
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190924-houthis-if-saudi-continues-to-attack-us-we-will-respond-in-deadly-manner/

Yemeni forces hit gathering of Saudi-led mercenaries in Hajjah with missile
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/09/26/607215/Yemen-Zelzal1-Hajjah-Saudi-Arabia

Iran Commits New Breach of Nuclear Deal, Expands Enrichment, UN Watchdog Says
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/iran/iran-commits-new-breach-of-nuclear-deal-expands-enrichment-un-watchdog-says-1.7912838

Iran ready to help break deadlock if US rejoins nuclear deal: Govt. spokesman
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/09/25/607090/Iran-ready-to-break-the-deadlock-over-its-nuclear-progra
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1176700377443512320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1176700377443512320&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fgeopolitical%2Ffirst-iran-ready-accept-changes-nuclear-deal-if-sanctions-lifted
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1176701618856873991
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1176974061072781317?s=11

Pompeo announces new sanctions on Iran
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0yzgXseOPs

#Syria #Erdogan #Iran

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