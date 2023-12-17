Create New Account
Assaults on the Virgin Birth-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-DEC 13 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published 20 hours ago

Certain Men Reject the Scripture's Plain Assertion That Jesus' Birth Was Miraculous. They Say It Makes Christ More Relatable, and It Lends Credence to Legends Regarding as the Priory of Sion and the French Royal Bloodline. But, IF That Were So, What Is Forfeited? The Antichrist Indistinguishable from Christ; and Jesus as the Unblemished Lamb of God, and Qualified to Sit on David's Throne.


biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

