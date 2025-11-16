God Tests Abraham and Us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My commentary on the 2025 Vayera torah portion.
Bible verses covered:
Genesis 22:1-2
Exodus 15:25-16
John 14:15-18
Matthew 16:24-26
Luke 14:26-27, 33
Acts 4:34-35
Genesis 22:3
Ecclesiastes 4:9-12
Genesis 22:4-5
Daniel 6:7, 10
Genesis 22:6-8
Philippians 4:11-13
Genesis 22:9-12, 15-18
Galatians 3:16, 29
