4/20/2023 Sherwood TV: Hope And Health With Drs. Mark & Michele Sherwood

Watch "Sherwood TV" Live on Brighteon.tv every Thursday night from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm est
Use promo code "KMI" to save 5% on BrighteonStore.com purchases.
Visit sherwood.tv/Brighteon & https://sherwood.tv/ for more information
Checkout the Functional Medical Institute clinic here: Functional Medical Institute
Follow them at Functional Medical Institute:
https://www.facebook.com/fmidr
Support Dr. Mark Sherwood's campaign for OK gov at Sherwood2022.com
-
Purchase the Sherwood's health and wellness books such as Surviving the Garden of Eatin, The Quest for Wellness, Fork Your Diet Book, and many more! https://sherwood.tv/books/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.