What are the dangers of the Bayh–Dole Act?

Clay Clark: Why is it so dangerous to have this Bayh–Dole Act?

Dr Judy Mikovits: "US law that allows universities, businesses, nonprofit organizations to own inventions that result from federal government-funded research." So you the taxpayer in the intramural programs, within the federal government, I was an employee for 22 years of the National Cancer Institute. We cured all AIDS and all cancers. I'm just going to keep saying it: we cured all AIDS and all cancers. And those patents were handed to universities, corrupt politicians, businesses that didn't pay for them, that didn't have investment in that intellectual property. And then they charged the taxpayers 10,000 times the amount they should have to pay for those discoveries that you paid to fund. The taxpayer paid every penny of my education from August 27 1976 until I left the federal government May 11 2001.

And in that time, all that intellectual property was given to me and a small business grant. And we built it up out of the university of a small company called EpiGenX Pharmaceuticals, and EpiGenX Biosciences, and we owned the patents for all things curing COVID from that company.

And in 2005 and 2011, and I'm jailed, after the facts, the journal Science and the federal government Fauci and company fabricated intellectual property theft charges! No, my brain belonged to the taxpayers and I stood on it for 20 years.





07/03/2024 - ThriveTime Show: https://rumble.com/v55cg6o-dr.-judy-mikovits-is-supreme-court-providing-wins-for-americans.html