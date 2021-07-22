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Border communities feel 'abandoned' by their president: Rep. Arrington
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20 views • July 22, 2021
Texas Rep. Jodey Arrington called President Biden 'disingenuous' for his comments on the border. He also discusses Senate Republicans blocking the infrastructure bill and Pelosi's refusal to allow certain GOP lawmakers on the January 6 commission.
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