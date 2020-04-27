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JOHN KITSON ~ "5G - The Fifth Element of Total Destruction" [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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22 views • April 27, 2020
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A fascinating, direct and compelling in-depth interview with British 5G activist and political candidate, JOHN KITSON by Age Of Truth TV´s investigative reporter and presenter, Lucas Alexander.
5G - THE GREAT DANGER TO THE WORLD. A silent invisible weapon with potentially massive health effects, and a tool for mass surveillance.
John Kitson is a British 5G researcher. He got involved in spreading awareness about 5G in 2017 after quitting his job in Japan as a recruitment consultant. In 2019 John Kitson were running as a political candidate to become a Member of Parliament in Britain in the British election. He runs the website 5gawareness.com and youtube channel 5gawareness, and is a public speaker all over the world about the dangers of rolling out 5G internationally.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- 5G - on all levels.
- The dangers and health effect of electromagnetic radiation and frequencies.
- Cancer and the effect on insects, plants and animals.
- The roll-out of a destructive and lethal power weapon.
- Climate Change - and how is it connected to 5G.
- DEW - Directed Energy Weapons.
- HAARP.
- Phased Arrays.
- U.N. Agenda 21 & The Club Of Rome plan.
- Running as a politician to become an MP, Member of Parliament in Britain.
- New World Order & Secret Societies.
- Smartmeters.
- Massive global surveillance.
........all that and much more when John Kitson is interviewed by Age Of Truth TV´s Lucas Alexander in Copenhagen, Denmark in this hard-talk, table-talk interview filmed on the 24th November 2019.
For more on JOHN KITSON go to website:
http://www.5gawareness.com
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
A fascinating, direct and compelling in-depth interview with British 5G activist and political candidate, JOHN KITSON by Age Of Truth TV´s investigative reporter and presenter, Lucas Alexander.
5G - THE GREAT DANGER TO THE WORLD. A silent invisible weapon with potentially massive health effects, and a tool for mass surveillance.
John Kitson is a British 5G researcher. He got involved in spreading awareness about 5G in 2017 after quitting his job in Japan as a recruitment consultant. In 2019 John Kitson were running as a political candidate to become a Member of Parliament in Britain in the British election. He runs the website 5gawareness.com and youtube channel 5gawareness, and is a public speaker all over the world about the dangers of rolling out 5G internationally.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- 5G - on all levels.
- The dangers and health effect of electromagnetic radiation and frequencies.
- Cancer and the effect on insects, plants and animals.
- The roll-out of a destructive and lethal power weapon.
- Climate Change - and how is it connected to 5G.
- DEW - Directed Energy Weapons.
- HAARP.
- Phased Arrays.
- U.N. Agenda 21 & The Club Of Rome plan.
- Running as a politician to become an MP, Member of Parliament in Britain.
- New World Order & Secret Societies.
- Smartmeters.
- Massive global surveillance.
........all that and much more when John Kitson is interviewed by Age Of Truth TV´s Lucas Alexander in Copenhagen, Denmark in this hard-talk, table-talk interview filmed on the 24th November 2019.
For more on JOHN KITSON go to website:
http://www.5gawareness.com
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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